Mom Who Ran Away With 9-Year-Old Daughter Could Be In Bergen County: Police

Athena Worthy-Miles' mom, Dasia Serrano-Worthy, picked her up from her grandmother's house on 74th Street in North Bergen on Saturday, June 17 at 2:30 p.m., police in West Deptford say.

According to Athena's father, Dasia does not have custody of Athena and has not returned her, police said. Dasia also disconnected her phone and no one has been able to contact her, police said.

Police said they do not know where Dasia could be, but she is known to frequent Bergen County and Brooklyn, NY.

Anyone with any information regarding Athena’s whereabouts is asked to contact police at 856-845-2300

