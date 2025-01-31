Search For Mom's Last Surviving Child Reignited Months After NJ Disappearance With $5K Reward

The Community United Effort (CUE) Center for Missing Persons is offering a $5,000 reward in the hopes of obtaining new information about Lopez, of Willingboro, her mother Sue Quackenbush's last surviving child after two sons previously died.

"Danielle deserves to be found, and we will never stop looking for answers," Quackenbush, a West Chester, PA resident, said.

In 2015, Quackenbush lost her son, Eric, to suicide. Ten months later, her other son, Michael, a US Marine and combat veteran, died in an accident. Then, in April 2024, her daughter disappeared.

Lopez last made contact with family members on Friday, April 12, 2024. She told her mom she was going camping until May 20.

Danielle was last seen in the Woodland section of the Wharton State Forest by a couple who saw her stranded and captured her on video the next day. On Wednesday, May 22, Lopez's 2008 2-door blue Hyundai Accent was found disabled on Lost Lane Road in Penn State Forest, Woodland Township.

Prior to going missing, Lopez had lost her father and grandfather, but Quackenbush said she seemed to have been doing well.

The reward will be offered through Friday, May 2 and can only be obtained by providing the direct location or information leading to the direct location of Lopez. No questions will be asked, CUE said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the New Jersey State Police Missing Persons Unit at (609) 882-2000 ext. 2554 or the CUE Center for Missing Persons 24-hour line (910) 232-1687.

