Tommy DeVito's Agent ‘Italian Jerry Maguire’ Is A Mass Sports Legend

The football world got its first taste of New York Giants Quarterback Tommy Devito's agent on Monday night, but Bay Staters have known him for decades. 

<p>Sean Stellato, a Salem native and agent for New York Giants quarterback Tommy Devito, went viral after he was shown on "Monday Night Football." Announcer Joe Buck even said the Massachusettes sports legend would "break the internet."</p>

 Photo Credit: Wikimedia/Christine Mallette
Josh Lanier
Sean P. Stellato made a splash Monday night, Dec. 11, when a video of him and Devito went viral on X, formerly Twitter, with even Barstool Sports Owner David Portnoy shouting him out. Though, in true Portnoy fashion, he has a small grudge with the former Salem High School alum. 

Stellato is a true Massachusetts sports legend. He served as the Salem Witches quarterback during the school's improbable high school champion run in 1995. He even wrote a book about the experience called "No Backing Down." He went on to play wide receiver at Marist College, where he also broke school records. 

But it wasn't for his passing that made him such a viral hit on Monday. He's given up the game and now represents other players, most notably Tommy Devito, who had his own improbable come-from-behind win against the Green Bay Packers Monday night. 

However by the time Devito led the game-winning drive, Stellato was already trending on social media. 

His "Godfather-esque" pinstripe suit and matching trilby hat made him ripe for memes. Announcer Joe Buck even said Stellato may "break the Internet" as a video of celebrating with Devito's parents after a big play made it to the jumbotron. 

Stellato seems to have embraced the meme. He's shared several of his favorite takes on his X account

