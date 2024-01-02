Sean Stellato Makes 11-Year-Old Boy's Day, Stops For Photo On NJ Street

If you recall, he was scorned across the Garden State for doubling Tommy DeVito's meet-and-greet fees just before an event at a Morristown pizzeria.

But Stellato is apparently working his way back into the good graces of NY Giants fans. And on Tuesday, Jan. 2, he won two of them back.

The NFL agent was on Lafayette Avenue in Hawthorne when Robin Johnson spotted him on the way to the movies with her 11-year-old son, Christopher Reindeau.

The boy approached him and politely asked for a photo, she said.

"He smiled and [said] yes immediately," the mom said.

"Sean was super nice. [He] told me he’s an author and has written three books. I’ll be checking them out."

Johnson said Stellato "couldn't have been any more pleasant."

Christopher was bummed he couldn't make DeVito's signing today at Bogie's Hoagies.

But this run-in on the way to the movies certainly made up for it, his mom said.

I mean, look at his smile!

