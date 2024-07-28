A Few Clouds 75°

Norwood Family's Screams Send Home Invader Running In Terrifying Encounter: Cops

A Texas man has been arrested in a Bergen County home invasion this weekend after he was scared off by the victims' screams, authorities said.

Norwood police

 Photo Credit: Norwood PD
Cecilia Levine
Jisun Park, 40, of Carrollton, TX, was masked and armed when he confronted two adults and their children after he entered their Impatiens Way garage around 12:20 p.m. Saturday, July 27, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.

Park pointed a handgun at the family, announced a robbery, and threatened them, Musella said. The victims began screaming and managed to scare off Park, who fled to a nearby wooded area, the prosecutor said. 

Multiple law enforcement agencies from surrounding jurisdictions responded to the incident and assisted the Norwood Police Department. Park was found during a search of the wooded area and arrested.

Police recovered items believed to be used by the suspect during the commission of the armed home invasion, including a pellet gun made to look like a Glock handgun.

Park was charged with first-degree armed robbery, second-degree armed burglary, third-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, third- degree possession of a weapon, and fourth-degree aggravated assault. He was remanded to the Bergen County Jail for a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

