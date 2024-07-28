Norwood Family's Screams Send Home Invader Running In Terrifying Encounter: Cops

Jisun Park, 40, of Carrollton, TX, was masked and armed when he confronted two adults and their children after he entered their Impatiens Way garage around 12:20 p.m. Saturday, July 27, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.

Park pointed a handgun at the family, announced a robbery, and threatened them, Musella said. The victims began screaming and managed to scare off Park, who fled to a nearby wooded area, the prosecutor said.

Multiple law enforcement agencies from surrounding jurisdictions responded to the incident and assisted the Norwood Police Department. Park was found during a search of the wooded area and arrested.

Police recovered items believed to be used by the suspect during the commission of the armed home invasion, including a pellet gun made to look like a Glock handgun.

Park was charged with first-degree armed robbery, second-degree armed burglary, third-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, third- degree possession of a weapon, and fourth-degree aggravated assault. He was remanded to the Bergen County Jail for a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.