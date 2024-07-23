Scrap Metal Company VP, 24, Killed In Jersey Shore Weekend Crash

Kevin Scoda, 24, of Edison, was killed in the crash on Route 72, the Stafford Township Police Department said in a news release on Tuesday, July 23. Officers responded to the scene near milepost 24.5 at around 7:45 p.m. on Saturday, July 20.

Investigators said Scoda's 2023 Chevrolet Corvette collided with a 2018 Subaru while traveling east on Route 72. Scoda's sports car went off the road, crashed into a utility pole, and caught fire.

"Unidentified citizens" were able to get Scoda out of his car before first responders arrived. Scoda was rushed to Southern Ocean Medical Center and he was pronounced dead at the hospital.

According to his obituary, Scoda graduated with a bachelor's degree from Seton Hall University's business school in 2022. He then became vice president of his family's South Plainfield company Federal Metals and Alloys.

Scoda was also remembered as a passionate sports fan who loved playing golf and poker.

"Known for his kind heart, quick wit, and everlasting smile, he left a lasting impact on everyone who knew him," Scoda's obituary read. "Kevin’s life was a vibrant tapestry of passion, kindness, and youthful exuberance."

Visitations will be held at Gosselin Funeral Home on New Dover Road in Edison from 4 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, July 25, and from 8:45 to 9:45 a.m. on Friday, July 26. A funeral mass was scheduled at St. Helena Roman Catholic Church Edison for 10 a.m. on Friday.

Anyone with information about the crash should call Stafford Township police at 609-597-1189, ext. 8436.

