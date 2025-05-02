Score Free, Cool Treats As Rita's Celebrates National Italian Ice Day: Here's How

Rita's Italian Ice & Frozen Custard will give away a free small Italian ice with any treat purchase at participating locations nationwide. The giveaway will happen on National Italian Ice Day, which falls on Saturday, May 3.

To get the free Italian ice, guests just need to use the one-time reward in the Rita's mobile app. The offer is limited to one per app account, excludes kid-size treats, and is only valid during business hours on May 3.

The holiday is also a chance for Rita's fans to try the newest flavor on the menu: Cola Italian Ice. The flavor is made with "the timeless taste of old-school cola nostalgia" and a cool, tangy twist.

For an even bolder treat, the new Twisted Cola Blender combines Cola Ice with creamy CocoLime Cream for a tropical finish. Another limited-time option, the Cola Float Gelati, stacks Cola Ice with vanilla frozen custard for a sweet-and-smooth combo.

According to its website, Rita's has 586 locations nationwide, including hundreds in the Northeast and mid-Atlantic:

Pennsylvania - 195

New Jersey - 110

Maryland - 75

Virginia - 20

Delaware - 19

New York - 17

Connecticut - 5

Washington, DC - 3

Massachusetts - 1

Rita's was founded in 1984 as "Rita's Water Ice" in Bensalem Township, PA, by former Philadelphia firefighter Bob Tumolo, who named the shop after his wife.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.