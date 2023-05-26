Fair 67°

Scooter-Riding Youngster Struck By Landscaping Vehicle In Demarest: Police

A youngster was hospitalized after being struck by a landscape vehicle while riding a scooter Friday morning in Demarest, authorities said.

Photo Credit: DEMAREST POLICE DEPARTMENT
The crash occurred at the corner of Prescott Street and Hardenburgh Avenue around 9 a.m. May 26.

A medical chopper was summoned at first, but that was canceled and an ambulance took the boy to Hackensack University Medical Center.

Police Chief Anthony Dimitriadis said the minor was in serious but stable condition. His department's Traffic Unit was investigating, he said.

The chief corrected a mistaken report that was being shared of the youngster being thrown 20 feet. That didn't happen, he said.

