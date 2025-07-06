Scooter Rider Killed Quarter Mile From Where Police Terminated NJ Pursuit, AG Says

The crash happened shortly after 12:05 a.m., according to a statement from the New Jersey Attorney General’s Office of Public Integrity and Accountability (OPIA), which is leading the investigation.

Officials say a lieutenant from the Perth Amboy Police Department attempted to stop three scooter riders near State Street and High Street. The lieutenant activated his lights and sirens, but two of the riders took off.

The third rider at first slowed down and pulled over, the AG’s office said, but then accelerated north on State Street at high speed.

The lieutenant followed the rider across the border into Woodbridge Township. He then deactivated his lights and sirens, turned around, and returned to Perth Amboy, officials said.

Minutes later, Woodbridge police responded to a 911 call for a motor vehicle crash on State Street, between Arbor Street and Ferry Street — about a quarter mile from where the officer had turned back. There, police found the scooter rider in the roadway, with the vehicle some distance away. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The identity of the rider has not been released.

The Attorney General’s Office is required by law to investigate any death that occurs during an encounter with a law enforcement officer. The matter will be presented to a grand jury to determine whether charges are warranted, as required under N.J.S.A. 52:17B-107(a)(2).

The investigation is ongoing.

