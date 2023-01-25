Woman, 29, Posing As Student Spent Four Days In Classes At NJ High School, Officials Say

A woman spent four days in classes at New Brunswick High School before officials apparently realized the truth, according to district officials.

A video of the Tuesday, Jan. 24 New Brunswick Board of Education meeting was posted on Twitter by New Brunswick Today reporter Charlie Kratovil.

"This is an unfortunate event," Superintendent Aubrey Johnson said in the video. "She was in a few classes."

Hyejeong Shin, 29, of New Brunswick was charged on Jan. 24 with providing a false government document with the intent to verify one’s identity or age, according to New Brunswick police. She provided a false birth certificate, they said.

“She was here for four days before being found out and barred from entering district property,” Johnson continues.

“All appropriate authorities were immediately notified and the individual in question was arrested for providing false documentation.... We have told our students to refrain from having any contact with her."

Johnson promised a review of the process used to enroll the woman, who was not immediately identified.

