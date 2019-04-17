Website Names Best Public NJ High Schools For Sports

The website Niche has released its ranking of the best public high schools for sports, with football powerhouse Wayne Hills clocking in at No. 1.

Pascack Valley High School, River Dell and Ramapo also made the top 10.

Niche based its rankings mostly on millions of parent and student surveys, which made up 50 percent of the grade. Niche also considered factors such as the number of championships a school has earned, girls' sports participation rates, and the number of sports on offer. To view the complete list, click here.

