A New Jersey special education teacher made a special appearance on "Ellen."

Dressed in all pink, Jaleel Ritchwood-Jorden, a teacher at the Marion P. Thomas Charter School in Newark, talks about why he wanted to become an advocate for children with special needs.

Ritchwood-Jorden, 30, who goes simply by JaRich, played a game with tWitch and was surprised with a check for $10,000 from TisBest.

