Was This NJ County School Board Candidate's Halloween Costume About Pelosi? He Says No

A Hunterdon County school board candidate who is running unopposed appeared on Twitter donning a costume he wore to a Halloween event — a shirt that said, “where is Nancy?” accompanied by a skeleton and his wife in a zombie suit, NJ.com reports.

“These people walk among us. Not good,” reads the caption to the Tweet, posted by an anonymous account.

Bethlehem Township school board candidate Tom Gregor, said he “didn’t know who Nancy was,” and claimed that the shirt was referring to the “current event of the week” when NJ.com asked him whether it was an allusion to the Friday, Oct. 28 intrusion and attack against her husband, Paul, at the Speaker of the House’s San Francisco residence, the outlet reports.

The Asbury sales executive — who served on the township’s Board of Education between 2015 and 2017 — went on to say that he thought it was a “general” term, “like a Karen, a Nancy,” before stating, “I was not dressed up as Nancy Pelosi, no,” according to the report.

Meanwhile, New Jersey School Boards Association spokesperson Jamet Bamford told the outlet that the association did not know any rule within the Code of Ethics that would allow Gregor’s conduct.

Click here for the full report from NJ.com.

