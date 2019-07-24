Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice
Veteran Northvale Educator Brings 'Wealth Of Experience' As New Closter School Principal

Cecilia Levine
Dianne Smith was appointed the new principal of the Hillside School in Closter.
Photo Credit: Google Maps/Contributed

Students at the Hillside Elementary School in Closter will begin the school year with a new principal.

Dianne Smith was appointed by the district's Board of Education and replaces former principal Alfred Baffa, who died last January of a heart attack.

Retired Superintendent Joanne Newberry served as the interim principal from January through June 2019.

Smith is a 19-year Northvale Public Schools veteran, having worked as a Kindergarten, world language and basic skills teacher, as well as a curriculum supervisor and principal. She also serves as a member of the Harrington Board of Education.

"I’m excited for the opportunity to work in such a high performing district as Closter," Smith said. "I look forward to working with the students, parents, and teachers in a community that prioritizes well-being and academic performance."

PreK-4 is Smith's passion and she is looking forward to developing partnerships with parents, students and teachers, which she believes are key to creating a positive school environment.

"It is important to meet students' social-emotional needs while still fostering their independence," she added.

"When there is a positive partnership between home and school, we can be successful in determining what is best for our students."

"The Closter Public Schools community welcomes Ms. Smith wholeheartedly," Sup't Vincent McHale said.

"She brings a wealth of experience and I know that she will be a strong leader for Hillside Elementary School."

