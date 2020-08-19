UPDATED: More NJ Districts Opt For All-Remote Learning Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

UPDATED: More New Jersey school districts have opted to start the 2020-21 academic year remotely.
Schools have been voting for virtual starts ever since last week, when Gov. Phil Murphy gave remote learning the OK -- as long as districts provide plans to show state education officials how they will transition into classroom learning.
The list of more than 80 school districts opting for all-remote starts includes the state's four largest districts: Newark, Jersey City, Elizabeth and Paterson.
The following districts have opted for virtual starts:
- Asbury Park
- Atlantic City
- Bayonne
- Bernardsville
- Bloomfield
- Boonton
- Bridgeton
- Camden
- Chesterfield
- Collingswood
- Delsea Regional
- Deptford
- Dover
- Downe
- Dunellen
- East Orange
- Eastern Regional
- Edgewater
- Edison
- Egg Harbor Township
- Elizabeth
- Fair Lawn
- Flemington-Raritan
- Franklin (Somerset)
- Freehold Borough and Township
- Garfield
- Guttenberg
- Hackensack
- Hamilton
- Harrison
- Highland Park
- Hillsborough
- Hillside
- Hudson County Schools of Technology
- Irvington
- Jersey City
- Kearny
- Lawrence
- Linden
- Long Branch
- Manalapan-Englishtown
- Mercer County Special Services
- Middlesex Borough
- Millville
- Montclair
- Montville
- Neptune Township
- Newark
- New Brunswick
- New Milford
- North Bergen
- North Brunswick
- Nutley
- Old Bridge
- Orange
- Palmyra
- Passaic
- Paterson
- Perth Amboy
- Piscataway
- Plainfield
- Pleasantville
- Plumsted
- Princeton
- Rahway
- Roselle
- Roselle Park
- Scotch Plains-Fanwood
- South Brunswick
- South Orange-Maplewood
- South Plainfield
- South River
- Springfield
- Teaneck
- Toms River
- Trenton
- Union
- Union City
- Vineland
- Westampton
- West New York
- West Orange
- Willingboro
State education officials said they expect the list of districts to grow.
