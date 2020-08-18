These NJ Districts Are Opting For All-Remote Learning Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Dozens of New Jersey school districts have opted to start the 2020-21 academic year remotely.

Schools have been voting for virtual starts ever since last week, when Gov. Phil Murphy gave remote learning the OK -- as long as districts provide plans to show state education officials how they will transition into classroom learning.

The list of schools opting for all-remote starts include the four largest districts in the state: Newark, Jersey City, Elizabeth and Paterson.

The following districts have opted for virtual starts:

Bayonne

Bridgeton

Camden

Delsea Regional

Dover

East Orange

Edgewater

Elizabeth

Fair Lawn

Flemington-Raritan

Freehold Borough and Township

Garfield

Guttenberg

Hackensack

Hamilton

Harrison

Highland Park

Hillside

Hudson County Schools of Technology

Jersey City

Kearny

Long Branch

Manalapan-Englishtown

Middlesex Borough

Montclair

Neptune Township

Newark

New Brunswick

North Bergen

North Brunswick

Nutley

Passaic

Paterson

Perth Amboy

Piscataway

Plainfield

Rahway

Roselle

Roselle Park

Scotch Plains-Fanwood

South Brunswick

South Orange-Maplewood

South Plainfield

Springfield

Teaneck

Toms River

Trenton

Union City

West New York

West Orange

Willingboro

State education officials said they expect the list of districts to grow.

