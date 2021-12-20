Substitute Teacher Pay Rate Doubles Amid COVID Driven Staffing Shortages In This NJ District

Contact Us
Jim Hursey Memorial Stadium in Bridgeton. Photo Credit: Google Maps

Substitute teaching pay has more than doubled in a South Jersey school district this year due to staff shortages, NJ Advance Media repotted, citing school sources.

When the Bridgeton school year began in September, subs were making just $90, the outlet said. Then, the daily pay rate for subs increased to $135 a day.

The Bridgeton School Board recently voted to raise the daily pay rate for subs even higher: $200.

Bridgeton High School closed on Dec. 10 due to not having enough substitutes to fill in for teachers who called out that day, among many schools plagued by the coronavirus, NJ.com said. 

