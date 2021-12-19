'Stranger Things' Star Noah Schnapp Headed To UPenn

Noah Schnapp, University of Pennsylvania, Class of 2026.

Netflix's "Stranger Things" rocked a Wharton UPenn hoodie and held hands with his twin sister Chloe, while opening his acceptance letter on his laptop in a video posted to TikTok, as originally reported by Page Six.

The 17-year-old Scarsdale native plays Will Byers on "Stranger Things."

The show's fourth season is set to premiere next year, when Schnapp begins classes at the Ivy League school.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.