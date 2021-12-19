Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Sites

Breaking News: Jingle Brawl: Elmwood Park Police Officer Throws Hat In Ring, Wins Charity Boxing Match
Schools

'Stranger Things' Star Noah Schnapp Headed To UPenn

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
Noah Schnapp opens his UPenn acceptance letter.
Noah Schnapp opens his UPenn acceptance letter. Photo Credit: Noah Schnapp TikTok via riv3erda1e on Instagram

Noah Schnapp, University of Pennsylvania, Class of 2026.

Netflix's "Stranger Things" rocked a Wharton UPenn hoodie and held hands with his twin sister Chloe, while opening his acceptance letter on his laptop in a video posted to TikTok, as originally reported by Page Six.

The 17-year-old Scarsdale native plays Will Byers on "Stranger Things."

The show's fourth season is set to premiere next year, when Schnapp begins classes at the Ivy League school.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.