SNOW DAY: NJ Schools Close, Others Go Remote Ahead Of Storm

New Jersey schools have begun announcing closures ahead of the Nor'easter expected to pummel the region with up to two feet of snow.

Some students will be learning remotely others will have a day off to enjoy a good ol' fashion snow day.

ALSO SEE: More Snow Predicted Across NJ, PA; Officials Declare Weather Emergencies

These schools had announced closures as of 4:30 p.m. on Jan. 31. Did we miss one? Email clevine@dailyvoice.com.

Bergen County Tech: closed

Bergenfield: remote

Bernards: remote

Bloomingdale: closed

Clinton - Glen Gardner: closed

Closter: remote Monday and Tuesday with no class after half day dismissal time

Denville: closed

Dover: closed

East Hanover: closed

East Windsor Regional: remote

Fair Lawn: closed

Fredon: closed

Freehold: closed

Glen Rock: closed

Hardyston: closed

Harrison: closed

Hasbrouck Heights: remote

Highlands: closed

Holmdel: closed

Howell: closed

Indian Hills: closed

Jackson: remote

Jefferson: closed

Keyport: closed

Lacey: remote

Linden: closed

Little Ferry: closed

Long Beach Island: closed

Lyndhurst: remote

Madison: closed

Marlboro: closed

Midland School - Rochelle Park: closed

Millburn: closed

Milltown: closed

Montclair: early release

Morris Plains: closed

Mount Arlington: closed

Mount Olive: closed Monday, remote Tuesday

Mountainside: closed

New Milford: closed

North Bergen: closed

Oakland: closed

Ocean County Vocational School: remote

Ocean Township: closed

Paramus: closed

Passaic County Technical Institute: closed

Paterson: remote

Ramapo High School: closed

Ramsey: closed Monday, remote Tuesday

Red Bank Charter School: closed

Riverdale: remote

Rockaway Township: closed

Rockaway Valley Elementary (Boonton): closed

Roselle Park: Closed

Summit: closed

Toms River: remote

Totowa: closed

Union City: closed

Wallington: remote

Warren Township: closed

Watchung: closed

West Milford: closed Monday, remote Tuesday

West Morris Regional Schools: closed

Wood-Ridge: closed

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.