Sex Assaults, Football Hazing Incident Probed At NJ High School, Report Says

A sexual assault investigation is apparently under way at the same New Jersey school where a hazing investigation was launched earlier this week, according to an exclusive report by NJ Advance Media citing anonymous sources.

The outlet reports that several females were sexually assaulted. These incidents are separate from the alleged hazing incident in which six older football players tried pinning down a younger athlete in the locker room as onlookers begged them to stop, as first reported by NJ Advance Media.

Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office spokesman Christian Swendeman told Daily Voice (regarding the alleged athletic team hazing incident) that "juvenile records are by their nature, confidential and therefore we cannot confirm or deny any details about this matter."

He declined to comment on the subsequent alleged sex assault investigation involving the females.

Anthony Sciarrillo, the school district's attorney, told NJ Advance Media that authorities were investigating the incidents separately. He did not immediately respond to Daily Voice's email placed Thursday evening.

