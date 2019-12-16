Schools Announce Delayed Openings In North Jersey

Classes on Tuesday will begin late for some North Jersey students.
Forecasters are predicting one-tenth to one-quarter of an inch of ice -- and that's on top of the more than three inches sleet and snow expected to fall overnight in Morris, Sussex and Warren counties.
Scroll for full list of delays (refresh URL for updates).
DELAYED:
- Academy of the Holy Angels, 9:50 a.m. start
- Bergenfield, 10 a.m.
- Bloomingdale, 90 mins
- Bogota, 10 a.m. start
- Butler, 2 hours
- Cedar Grove, 10 a.m. start
- Clifton, 90 mins
- Denville, 2 hours
- Dover, 90 mins
- East Hanover, 2 hours
- Franklin Township School District (Warren), 2 hours
- Fredon Elementary, 2 hours
- Hackensack, 10 a.m. start
- Harmony Township Elementary, Phillipsburg, 2 hours
- High Point HS, 90 mins
- Hopatcong, 90 mins
- Jefferson Township, 90 mins
- Kinnelon, 2 hours
- Lenape Valley Regional HS, 2 hours
- Lincoln Park, 2 hours
- Livingston, 2 hours
- Madison Public Schools, 2 hours
- Mahwah, 2 hours
- Mendham, 2 hours
- Maywood
- Midland School, Rochelle Park - 10 a.m.
- Montville Township, 2 hours
- Morris County Vocational, 2 hours
- Morris Plains, 2 hours
- Morris School District, 2 hours
- Mount Arlington, 2 hours
- Netcong Elementary, 9:45 a.m. start
- Paramus, 2 hours
- Parsippany-Troy Hills, 2 hours
- Passaic Valley Regional, 9:20 a.m.
- Pompton Lakes Public Schools, delayed opening schedule
- Ramapo - Indian Hill Regional School District, 10 a.m. start
- Riverdale Borough, 9:30 a.m. start
- River Dell Regional, 2 hours
- River Edge School District, 10 a.m. start
- Rockaway Borough, 90 mins
- Rockaway Township, 2 hours
- Roxbury, 2 hours
- Saddle River, 2 hours
- Wanaque, 10:15 a.m. start
- Warren Hills Regional, 2 hours
- Wayne, delayed opening schedule
- West Milford, 90 mins
- Wharton, 10 a.m. start
Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.