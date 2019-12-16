Schools Announce Delayed Openings In North Jersey

Classes on Tuesday will begin late for some North Jersey students.

Forecasters are predicting one-tenth to one-quarter of an inch of ice -- and that's on top of the more than three inches sleet and snow expected to fall overnight in Morris, Sussex and Warren counties.

DELAYED:

Academy of the Holy Angels, 9:50 a.m. start

Bergenfield, 10 a.m.

Bloomingdale, 90 mins

Bogota, 10 a.m. start

Butler, 2 hours

Cedar Grove, 10 a.m. start

Clifton, 90 mins

Denville, 2 hours

Dover, 90 mins

East Hanover, 2 hours

Franklin Township School District (Warren), 2 hours

Fredon Elementary, 2 hours

Hackensack, 10 a.m. start

Harmony Township Elementary, Phillipsburg, 2 hours

High Point HS, 90 mins

Hopatcong, 90 mins

Jefferson Township, 90 mins

Kinnelon, 2 hours

Lenape Valley Regional HS, 2 hours

Lincoln Park, 2 hours

Livingston, 2 hours

Madison Public Schools, 2 hours

Mahwah, 2 hours

Mendham, 2 hours

Maywood

Midland School, Rochelle Park - 10 a.m.

Montville Township, 2 hours

Morris County Vocational, 2 hours

Morris Plains, 2 hours

Morris School District, 2 hours

Mount Arlington, 2 hours

Netcong Elementary, 9:45 a.m. start

Paramus, 2 hours

Parsippany-Troy Hills, 2 hours

Passaic Valley Regional, 9:20 a.m.

Pompton Lakes Public Schools, delayed opening schedule

Ramapo - Indian Hill Regional School District, 10 a.m. start

Riverdale Borough, 9:30 a.m. start

River Dell Regional, 2 hours

River Edge School District, 10 a.m. start

Rockaway Borough, 90 mins

Rockaway Township, 2 hours

Roxbury, 2 hours

Saddle River, 2 hours

Wanaque, 10:15 a.m. start

Warren Hills Regional, 2 hours

Wayne, delayed opening schedule

West Milford, 90 mins

Wharton, 10 a.m. start

