Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Little Ferry Police Round Up Six ID Theft Ring Members From Detroit At Motel
Schools

Riverdale Schools Sup't From Haworth Placed On Administrative Leave

Cecilia Levine
Facebook @cecrl Email me Read More Stories
Riverdale Schools Interim Superintendent Geoffrey Gordon was placed on administrative leave Monday.
Riverdale Schools Interim Superintendent Geoffrey Gordon was placed on administrative leave Monday. Photo Credit: https://twitter.com/_RamsRock/media

Riverdale Schools Interim Superintendent Geoffrey Gordon was placed on administrative leave Monday.

School Principal Paul Kobliska and Business Administrator Jayson Gutierrez made the announcement in a letter posted to the district's website, saying they could not provide any further information.

Gordon of Haworth was unanimously appointed by the Riverdale Board of Education to lead the K-8 district through June 30.

He served as the interim superintendent for two years at Northern Valley Regional High School district and was a high school principal and superintendent in New Providence, a superintendent in Port Washington, N.Y. and an interim superintendent in Alpine, the DailyRecord reports .

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.