Riverdale Schools Sup't From Haworth Placed On Administrative Leave

Riverdale Schools Interim Superintendent Geoffrey Gordon was placed on administrative leave Monday.

School Principal Paul Kobliska and Business Administrator Jayson Gutierrez made the announcement in a letter posted to the district's website, saying they could not provide any further information.

Gordon of Haworth was unanimously appointed by the Riverdale Board of Education to lead the K-8 district through June 30.

He served as the interim superintendent for two years at Northern Valley Regional High School district and was a high school principal and superintendent in New Providence, a superintendent in Port Washington, N.Y. and an interim superintendent in Alpine, the DailyRecord reports .

