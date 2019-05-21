Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

Schools

Ridgewood Mom: HS Teacher Offered Students Extra Credit For Money, Report Says

Cecilia Levine
Facebook @cecrl Email me Read More Stories
Ridgewood High School
Ridgewood High School Photo Credit: Google Maps

A Ridgewood mom came forward at a recent Board of Education meeting saying a teacher at the public high school offered students extra credit only if they purchased a $20 ticket to a fundraiser, CBS reports.

The teacher -- who was not named -- sent an announcement to the class and told students to forward their receipts for proof, the media outlet says.

Superintendent Daniel Fishbein told CBS he is investigating the incident.

Tretola said the teacher later denied her child the opportunity to do extra credit work, saying it was too late in the semester, CBS said.

The concerned mom asked the BOE to create a district policy to keep situations like this from happening again.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.