Ridgewood Mom: HS Teacher Offered Students Extra Credit For Money, Report Says

A Ridgewood mom came forward at a recent Board of Education meeting saying a teacher at the public high school offered students extra credit only if they purchased a $20 ticket to a fundraiser, CBS reports.

The teacher -- who was not named -- sent an announcement to the class and told students to forward their receipts for proof, the media outlet says.

Superintendent Daniel Fishbein told CBS he is investigating the incident.

Tretola said the teacher later denied her child the opportunity to do extra credit work, saying it was too late in the semester, CBS said.

The concerned mom asked the BOE to create a district policy to keep situations like this from happening again.

