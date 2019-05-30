REPORT: These North Jersey High Schools Scored Highest On SAT In The State

New Jersey students are scoring slightly higher on the SATs than the national average.

According to NJ.com, the average SAT score in the U.S. last year was 1,068 out of 1,600. New Jersey students pulled a 1,085 -- with a 542 in reading and 543 in math.

Twenty-three schools from Bergen, Essex, Hudson, Morris, Passaic and Union counties made NJ.com's list of 50 high school with the highest SAT scores in the state.

Students at Middlesex County Academy for Science, Mathematics & Engineering Technologies had the highest average in New Jersey: 1,498.

These North Jersey schools had some of the highest scores in the state.

23. Montville Township High School: 1,217 (tie with Marlboro)

22. Northern Valley Regional High School at Old Tappan: 1,219 (tie with Hillsborough)

21. Union County Tech: 1,221

20. New Providence High School: 1,222

19. River Dell Regional High School: 1,226

18. Glen Rock High School: 1,230

17. Westfield Senior High School: 1,235 (tie)

16. Morris County School of Technology: 1,239

15. West Morris Mendham High School: 1,244

14. Chatham High School: 1,256

13. Mountain Lakes High School: 1,258

12. Northern Valley Regional High School at Demarest: 1,266 (tie with Highland Park/Livingston)

11. Livingston High School: 1,266 (tie with Highland Park/NVD)

10. Northern Highlands Regional High School: 1,268

9. Ridgewood High School: 1,269

8. Dr. Ronald McNair High School: 1,282

7. Tenafly High School: 1,340

6. Millburn High School: 1,347 (tie with Marine Academy of Science and Technology)

5. Academy for Information Technology: 1,350

4. Academy for Allied Health Sciences: 1,360

3. Bergen County Technical High School - Teterboro: 1,361

2. Union County Magnet High School: 1,400

1. Bergen County Academies: 1,420

