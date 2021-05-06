Report: NJ Therapist Sued For Overcharging Central Jersey Schools Faces Criminal Trial

A New Jersey occupational therapist who faces a criminal trial for theft from Edison Township Public Schools is now accused of overcharging another school district in Middlesex County.

Rebecca Dean, 42, of Somerset County was sued on April 26 by the East Brunswick School District, which alleges they overpaid her Union County business $200,000 for services they never received, according to NJ Advance Media.

Edison, in its complaint, alleged that Dean billed its school district $75,000 for pediatric therapy she never provided, as reported here.

The East Brunswick suit, filed in Superior Court of Middlesex County, says the district contracted with Dean and Tiny Tots Therapy, which later became United Therapy Solutions in Scotch Plains, for services beginning in 2008, according to NJ.com.

Dean did not respond Thursday to requests seeking comment, the news outlet said.

Dean was arrested in the Edison case on Jan. 24, 2018, and charged with theft by deception and money laundering, according to earlier news reports.

The Edison schools trial is scheduled to begin on May 17.

