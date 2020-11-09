Report: NJ School Bus Driver Suspended For Refusing Face Mask

A Lakewood school bus driver has been temporarily removed from his post pending an investigation after refusing to wear a mask, according to a recent news report.

The school district's security director and retired police lieutenant spotted the male driver without a mask while transporting 13 students to an elementary school Wednesday morning, NJ.com reports.

The driver violated the state's face mask mandate on both days of school before Wednesday -- Friday and Tuesday, the district's board attorney Michael Inzelbuch told the news outlet.

Inzelbuch was not immediately available when Daily Voice called Friday morning.

The driver apparently questioned the science behind the face mask when confronted by the security director, who reported the incident to Lakewood Superintendent of Schools, Laura Winters.

Winters contacted the driver's employer, who agreed to suspend him from his routes pending an investigation.

