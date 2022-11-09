Recent High School Graduate Julia McDaid Found Dead In Central Jersey

Recent Hightstown High School graduate Julia McDaid, 18, was found dead in East Windsor Monday morning, police said.

McDaid’s body was found near Bear Brook off of Oak Creek Road around 9:10 a.m., East Windsor Police said in a press release.

The incident remains under investigation by police and the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office, however, no signs of foul play were initially suspected.

McDaid played soccer for three years before graduating with the Class of 2022, her sports records show.

Superintendent Mark Daniels stated in a message on the district’s website that McDaid had still had many friendships at the school and was well-known around the community.

Daniels also reassured school counselors’ availability to provide support to students and staff in need.

“We recognize the loss of life can be difficult for us to process and can provoke a range of questions and emotions,” Daniels said. “Parents — If you feel that your son or daughter is having difficulty coping with this event, please let your child’s counselor know as soon as possible.”

Links to resources can be found on Daniels’ letter.

“This is deeply heartbreaking,” Daniels said. “Our thoughts and prayers go out to Julia’s family and friends.”

