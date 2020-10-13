RANKINGS: Website Names NJ Public High School Overall Best In America

Niche.com has released its annual rankings of the best public high schools in America.

The website graded every school across the U.S. based on a "rigorous analysis of key statistics and millions of reviews from students and parents using data from the U.S. Department of Education," it said.

Bergen County Academies in Hackensack was crowned the overall best in the U.S. The school earned an A+ in every category: Academics, diversity, teachers, college prep, clubs/activities, and health/safety.

The website also ranked the best schools in New Jersey. Here are the top 20:

20. Communications High School, Wall

19. Livingston Senior High School

18. Marine Academy of Science and Technoloy, Highlands

17. Northern Highlands Regional High School

16. Union County Vocational

15. West Windsor Plainsboro High School South

14. Academy for Allied Health Science, Scotch Plains

13. Tenafly High School

12. Dr. Ronald E. McNair High School, Jersey City

11. Academy for Information Technology, Scotch Plains

10. Millburn Senior High School

9. Middlesex County Academy for Science, Mathematics, & Engineering Technologies

8. Princeton High School

7. Bergen County Tech, Teterboro

6. The Academy for Math, Science and Engineering, Rockaway

5. Union County Magnet High School, Scotch Plains

4. OCVTS, Manahawkin

3. Biotechnology High School, Freehold

2. High Technology High School, Lincroft

1. Bergen County Academies, Hackensack

Click here for Niche's ranking of New Jersey's public high schools.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.