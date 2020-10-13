RANKINGS: Website Names NJ Public High School Overall Best In America

Niche.com has released its annual rankings of the best public high schools in America.
The website graded every school across the U.S. based on a "rigorous analysis of key statistics and millions of reviews from students and parents using data from the U.S. Department of Education," it said.
Bergen County Academies in Hackensack was crowned the overall best in the U.S. The school earned an A+ in every category: Academics, diversity, teachers, college prep, clubs/activities, and health/safety.
The website also ranked the best schools in New Jersey. Here are the top 20:
- 20. Communications High School, Wall
- 19. Livingston Senior High School
- 18. Marine Academy of Science and Technoloy, Highlands
- 17. Northern Highlands Regional High School
- 16. Union County Vocational
- 15. West Windsor Plainsboro High School South
- 14. Academy for Allied Health Science, Scotch Plains
- 13. Tenafly High School
- 12. Dr. Ronald E. McNair High School, Jersey City
- 11. Academy for Information Technology, Scotch Plains
- 10. Millburn Senior High School
- 9. Middlesex County Academy for Science, Mathematics, & Engineering Technologies
- 8. Princeton High School
- 7. Bergen County Tech, Teterboro
- 6. The Academy for Math, Science and Engineering, Rockaway
- 5. Union County Magnet High School, Scotch Plains
- 4. OCVTS, Manahawkin
- 3. Biotechnology High School, Freehold
- 2. High Technology High School, Lincroft
- 1. Bergen County Academies, Hackensack
Click here for Niche's ranking of New Jersey's public high schools.
Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.