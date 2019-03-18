Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice
Schools

RANKINGS: These North Jersey Schools Scored Among Top 50 In State

Cecilia Levine
Glen Rock High School
Glen Rock High School Photo Credit: Wikipedia

New Jersey released its grades for public schools, ranking each one on a scale of 0 to 100.

Nineteen schools in Bergen, Morris and Passaic counties scored among the top 50 in the state.

Critics say the ratings are "oversimplified" and state officials say the grades aren't a fair representation of all that a school has to offer.

The grades were based on four-year graduation rate, five-year graduation rate, progress toward English language proficiency, English proficiency, math proficiency and chronic absenteeism.

Here are the schools that earned the highest grades in Bergen, Morris and Passaic counties.

  • 49. West Morris Mendham High School (Score: 79.30)
  • 48. River Dell Regional High School (Score: 79.94)
  • 45. Fort Lee High School (Score: 80.25)
  • 44. Ramsey High School (Score: 80.40)
  • 43. Pompton Lakes High School (Score: 80.80)
  • 41. Northern Highland Regional High School (Score: 81.44)
  • 38. Montville Township High School (Score: 82.18)
  • 36. Kinnelon High School (Score: 83.59)
  • 35. Whippany Park High School (Score: 83.94)
  • 34. Madison High School (Score: 84.05)
  • 31. Ridgewood High School (Score: 85.93)
  • 29. Passaic County Technical Institute (Score: 86.79)
  • 20. Glen Rock High School (Score: 90.49)
  • 19. Morris County School of Technology (Score: 91.06)
  • 16. Bergen County Academies (Score: 91.77)
  • 15. Northern Valley Regional High School at Demarest (Score: 92.35)
  • 13. Tenafly High School (Score:93.55)
  • 9. Academy for Mathematics, Science and Engineering (Score: 93.94)
  • 8. Bergen County Technical High School -Teterboro (Score: 94.41)

Click here for the list of the top 50 schools.

