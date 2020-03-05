RANKINGS: Best 50 New Jersey Public High Schools For Sports

This year’s list of the best public high schools for sports in New Jersey includes schools throughout Passaic, Essex, Bergen, Somerset, Union, Monmouth and Ocean counties.

The annual Niche report ranked Wayne Hills High School in Passaic as the top public high school for athletes in 2020 — the second year in a row.

Niche is a research-based website that ranks U.S. colleges, schools, neighborhoods, and companies.

Its rankings are based on various metrics including athletics reviews from parents and athletes, the number of state championships, student participation in athletics, as well as the number of sports offered at the school, according to Niche .

The rankings are as follows:

50. Wall High School in Wall, Monmouth County

49. Delsea High School in Franklinville, Gloucester County

48. Morris Hills High School in Rockaway, Morris County

47. Glen Rock High School in Glen Rock, Bergen County

46. South Brunswick High School in South Brunswick, Middlesex County

45. Cranford High School in Cranford, Union County

44 . Rutherford High School in Rutherford, Bergen County

43 . Piscataway High School in Piscataway, Middlesex County

42. Egg Harbor Township High School in Egg Harbor, Atlantic County

41 . Southern Regional High School in Manahawkin, Ocean County

40. Manasquan High School in Manasquan, Monmouth County

39 . Mainland Regional High School in Linwood, Atlantic County

38 . Cinnaminson High School in Cinnaminson, Burlington County

37 . Roxbury High School in Succasunna, Morris County

36 . Long Branch High School in Long Branch, Monmouth County

35 . Allentown High School in Allentown, Monmouth County

34 . Pascack Valley High School in Hillsdale, Bergen County

33 . Morris Knolls High School in Denville, Morris County

32. Nottingham High School in Hamilton, Mercer County

31. Hillsborough High School in Hillsborough, Somerset County

30. Toms River North High School in Toms River, Ocean County

29. Rancocas Valley High School in Mount Holly, Burlington County

28. Eastern Regional High School in Voorhees, Camden County

27. Phillipsburg High School in Phillipsburg, Warren County

26. West Morris Central High School in Chester, Morris County

25. West Deptford High School in West Deptford, Gloucester County

24. Pompton Lakes High School in Pompton Lakes, Passaic County

23. Ridge High School in Basking Ridge, Somerset County

22 . Manalapan High School in Englishtown, Monmouth County

21. Summit High School in Summit, Union County

20. Washington Township High School in Sewell, Gloucester County

19. Old Tappan High School in Old Tappan, Bergen County

18. Westwood High School in Washington Township, Bergen County

17. Jackson Memorial High School in Jackson, Ocean County

16. Somerville High School in Somerville, Somerset County

15. Cherokee High School in Marlton, Burlington County

14 . Toms River South High School in Toms River, Ocean County

13. Moorestown High School in Moorestown, Burlington County

12. Shawnee High School in Medford, Burlington County

11. Rumson-Fair Haven Regional High School in Rumson, Monmouth County

10. Haddonfield High School in Haddonfield, Camden County

9. Ridgewood High School in Ridgewood, Bergen County

8. Northern Highlands Regional High School in Allendale, Bergen County

7. Westfield High School in Westfield, Union County

6. Cedar Creek High School in Egg Harbor City, Atlantic County

5. Middletown South High School in Middletown, Monmouth County

4. West Essex High School in North Caldwell, Essex County

3. River Dell Regional High School in Oradell, Bergen County

2. Ramapo High School in Franklin Lakes, Bergen County

1. Wayne Hills High School in Wayne, Passaic County

