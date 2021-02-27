Prosecutor: Jersey Shore Teacher Accused Of Assaulting Even More Elementary School Students

A 53-year-old Jersey Shore teacher accused earlier this month of sexually assaulting a 10-year-old student is facing accusations from more elementary school students, authorities said.

Gustavo Barrientos -- formerly an elementary school teacher in the Long Branch School District and the Red Bank Charter School -- on Feb. 14 was charged on accusations he showed pornography to a 10-year-old student then sexually assaulted her, Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office said.

A continued investigation found Barrientos, of Tinton Falls, sexually assaulted multiple other school children, Monmouth County Prosecutor Christopher J. Gramiccioni said Feb. 27.

It was not clear exactly how many children Barrientos is accused of assaulting.

Barrientos, of Tinton Falls, was listed as a fourth grade teacher at the George L. Catrambone Elementary School during the 2016-17 academic year.

The incidents reportedly occurred while Barrientos was a teacher.

Barrientos, 53, was being held in the Monmouth County Correctional Institution in Freehold Township pending a detention hearing.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact Detective Sergeant Shawn Murphy of the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office Special Victim’s Bureau at 800-533-7443.or Detective Todd Coleman of the Long Branch Police Department at 732-222-1000.

Anyone who feels the need to remain anonymous but has information about a crime can submit a tip to the Monmouth County Crime Stoppers by calling their confidential telephone tipline at 1-800-671-4400; by downloading and using the free P3 Tips mobile app (available on iOS and Android – https://www.p3tips.com/1182), by calling 800-671-4400 or by going to the website at www.monmouthcountycrimestoppers.com.

