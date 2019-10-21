Police: Franklin Teen Encouraged Elementary School Girl To Kill Herself

A male high school student from Franklin was arrested after encouraging a female elementary schooler to kill herself in response to her suicide awareness post on social media, said authorities who charged her.

Franklin police did not release the name of the teenage male, who -- accompanied by his parents -- was arrested around 6 p.m. Monday, Police Chief Gregory M. Cugliari said.

The arrest stemmed from a complaint of cyber harassment that came to patrol officers on Oct. 18, Cugliari said.

The young girl reported that the teenager made "harassing and disparaging remarks encouraging suicide" in response to her suicide prevention post online, police said.

The investigation also found that boy sent an offensive picture he got from somewhere else online depicting a male pointing a firearm at himself, Cugliari said.

The teen was released to his parents pending a first appearance in Sussex County Superior Court, Family / Juvenile division.

"If you discover that your child is being cyber bullied, offer comfort and support," police said.

"Let someone at school (the principal, school nurse, or a counselor or teacher) know about the situation.

"Encourage your child not to respond to cyberbullying, because doing so just fuels the fire and makes the situation worse. But do keep the threatening messages, pictures, and texts, as these can useful for the police.

"You may want to take, save, and print screenshots of these to have for the future. If you have any questions or concerns, feel free to contact the Franklin Police or your local law enforcement agency.

"Remember to praise your child for doing the right thing by talking to you about it. Remind your child that he or she isn't alone — and always remember to contact the Franklin Borough Police for assistance."

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.