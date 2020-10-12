Paterson Schools Extend Remote Learning To March

Paterson Public Schools will be holding classes virtually until March.

Superintendent Shafer made the recommendation to the Board of Education based on "science and data," district officials said.

“As I have said before about the decision to reopen school buildings, data will be our guide and safety will be our priority,” Shafer said.

“Nearly ten months after COVID-19 first emerged in New Jersey, community spread of new infections has reached an all-time high.”

Almost thirty New Jersey school districts will be remote learning until after the New Year.

Of the 70 school-related outbreaks, five were in Clifton, Wayne, Little Falls, Haledon, and Pompton Lakes, Paterson officials said.

The district will assess local pandemic conditions Feb. 15, 2021 to determine whether it is safe to reopen the buildings for in-person instruction.

