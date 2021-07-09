PA School Teacher Made 1st Grader Give, Receive Oral Sex As 'Discipline': DA

** WARNING: This story contains graphic and disturbing details about sexual abuse. **

A pastor and former West Chester Christian School teacher has been charged with sexually abusing a first grade student during the 2007-08 school year, the Chester County DA's Office said Friday.

Last month, a 20-year-old man apparently told his mom he was sexually assaulted at the West Chester Christian School on Paoli Pike by Randy Boston, according to an affidavit. Boston, 63, currently works as a pastor at the Bible Baptist Church in Shickshinny,

A Childline Report of Suspected Child Abuse and Neglect was filed with the West Goshen Township Police Department on June 1.

The victim told police on June 2 that Boston performed oral sex on him and made him perform oral sex on him, as well, the affidavit said.

The victim said he remembered this happening three times, but could only remember the details of one incident that happened before school began, when children were in the gymnasium, organized by grade, waiting to to their classrooms, the affidavit says.

The victim stated that during one occasion, he stuck his tongue out at a fellow classmate and that Boston saw it. Boston -- then a fifth grade teacher -- came over to him and ordered the victim to follow him to the bottom floor of the school, under the gym, the victim said.

The victim stated that it was normal for teachers to take children for "one on ones" for discipline. Once Boston and the victim arrived downstairs, he was escorted to a room, and Boston shut the door behind them, the affidavit says.

The victim said Boston, hired by the school in 1979, then made the him take off his belt, and pull his pants down -- something he vividly remembers.

Then, Boston put his mouth around his penis, stopped, and made the victim put his mouth around his erect penis, the affidavit says. Boston did not ejaculated, the affidavit says.

The victim told authorities he was repulsed and disgusted, and that he felt he would be in trouble if he left the room. After the incident, Boston took the child back to the gym and made him apologize in front of the whole class to a specific girl for sticking his tongue out at her, police papers say.

The victim told authorities that he remembers similar incidents happening, but just can't remember specific details like he could during the first time, papers say.

During a meeting with West Chester Christian School Pastor Daniel Brabson last month, police were told that Boston did not normally interact with students under fifth grade.

Boston, however, could have been involved with younger students for disciplinary reasons while monitoring before-school gatherings, according to Brabson -- which is consistent with the victim's story, police said.

Police detectives on July 7 went to Boston's Shickshinny home. Boston agreed to following them to Pennsylvania State Police's Troop P barracks in Berwyck of an interview.

Boston told police he knew why he was there, and that he got a phone call from the victim's dad on July 5, police papers say.

The pastor initially denied the allegations against him and said he didn't know what authorities were talking about but after speaking with him further, he admit he was attracted to young boys and that he still struggles with desire toward them, the affidavit says.

A detective asked Boston is he was attracted to elementary school-aged children, and he replied he was, police papers say. He then said he was attracted to their bodies, specifically their buttocks, police said.

Boston, of Shickshinny, was charged with Involuntary Deviate Sexual Intercourse with a Child, Institutional Sexual Assault, and related charges.

Boston was a teacher at the school from 1979 to 2008.

"We are waging a war on child abuse and we will come after every single pedophile in this county. This epidemic must end. The impact of child abuse is catastrophic," Chester County DA Deb Ryan said.

"My office stands with all survivors and we will do everything in our power to get justice. I encourage anyone who may have information about this case to contact the West Goshen Township Police Department at (610) 696-7400 as soon as possible.”

