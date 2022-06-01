Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Sites

Breaking News: Police: Glen Rock Teens Confront Mid-Afternoon Home Burglars
Schools

Off-Duty Officer Accidentally Flashing Gun Brings 'Full Scale' Police Response To NJ School

Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories
Northvail Elementary School in Parsippany
Northvail Elementary School in Parsippany Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

An armed individual that prompted the lockdown of a school in Morris County turned out to be an off-duty officer who accidentally exposed her weapon, authorities said.

An alert parent contacted officers after seeing the armed civilian outside Northvail Elementary School on Wednesday, June 1, Parsippany Police said.

The call prompted an immediate and “full-scale” police response from the department, authorities said.

The investigation found that the person was an off-duty officer from another jurisdiction who had accidentally exposed her concealed handgun as she was getting out of her vehicle, police said.

“We thank the alert parent who saw this and immediately reported it,” said the Parsippany Police Department. “We encourage everyone to report any, and all suspicious activity immediately.”

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.