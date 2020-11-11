Numerous COVID-19 Cases Reported At Several Bergen County Schools

Several Bergen County schools are reporting COVID-19 cases.

Individuals tested positive at Northern Valley Demarest, Ridgewood and Ramsey high schools this week.

NVD switched to remote learning Nov. 10 and will resume in-person learning Nov. 18, Superintendent James Santana said in a tweet. NV Old Tappan was also closed for contact tracing, he said.

Ramsey High School reported two positive on Tuesday, Nov. 10, and closed the same day pending recommendations from the borough's health officer. Additional cases were reported earlier this year at Ramsey HS and the Eric S. Smith School.

Ridgewood schools reported a total of six cases within the district -- two each at the high school, Benjamin Franklin Middle School and George Washington Middle School.

All cases were unrelated to each other, officials said, and were not within the school buildings. The new cases bring the district's total to 17 since the school year began.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.