Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Prosecutor: Garfield Grandpa Busted At Local Park Trying To Meet Pre-Teen For Sex
Schools

Numerous COVID-19 Cases Reported At Several Bergen County Schools

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
Northern Valley Regional High School (Demarest)
Northern Valley Regional High School (Demarest) Photo Credit: Google Maps

Several Bergen County schools are reporting COVID-19 cases.

Individuals tested positive at Northern Valley Demarest, Ridgewood and Ramsey high schools this week. 

NVD switched to remote learning Nov. 10 and will resume in-person learning Nov. 18, Superintendent James Santana said in a tweet. NV Old Tappan was also closed for contact tracing, he said.

Ramsey High School reported two positive on Tuesday, Nov. 10, and closed the same day pending recommendations from the borough's health officer. Additional cases were reported earlier this year at Ramsey HS and the Eric S. Smith School.

Ridgewood schools reported a total of six cases within the district -- two each at the high school, Benjamin Franklin Middle School and George Washington Middle School.

All cases were unrelated to each other, officials said, and were not within the school buildings. The new cases bring the district's total to 17 since the school year began.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.