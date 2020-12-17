North Jersey School Districts Across County Lines Will Share Same Superintendent

A high school isn't the only thing Bloomingdale and Butler will be sharing.

Starting Jan. 1, the two districts will share the same superintendent, ending Bloomingdale's longtime search.

Dr. Daniel Johnson made the announcement to both "learning communities" in Passaic and Morris counties on Wednesday.

"Butler and Bloomingdale have had a relationship for the better part of the past 100 years, and it is logical for the districts to begin to share services for the best interest of students and staff," said Johnson, who was hired in Butler in 2018.

"Starting today, we redefine our longstanding relationship. Within this new definition, our learning communities will come together in order to give our students the best learning opportunities available."

Johnson says he plans on creating more shared services agreements between the two districts.

Among them business administration, information technology and special education.

Johnson says the districts will soon coordinate curriculums, development programs for staff and other programs for students. He will also be working on a plan for students to begin in-person learning.

Johnson also said he will be coming up with a plan for students students to begin in-person learning by the end of January, at the latest.

