North Jersey HS Athlete Airlifted To Hospital After Having Medical Episode In Practice: Report

A North Jersey high school athlete was airlifted to a nearby hospital after having a medical episode and collapsing during practice earlier this week, NJ.com reports.

A freshman athlete at Warren Hills Regional High School was flown to Morristown Medical Center with help from the Washington Township and Oxford EMT Squads on the afternoon of Wednesday, Sept. 7, the outlet said citing Superintendent Earl C. Clymer III.

Officials did not disclose the student’s identity or the reason for the medical episode but confirmed that the student is continuing to recover and is doing well.

Click here for more from NJ.com.

