NJ's Best Public, Private High Schools Ranked By Website

Niche.com has released its annual rankings of the best schools in America.

Now in its ninth year, the rankings include updated data for 92,743 public schools, 30,112 private schools, and 11,820 school districts nationwide.

Niche’s rankings combine user input — ratings from current students, alumni, and parents — with quantitative data from sources like the U.S. Department of Education to evaluate teachers, resources and facilities, extracurricular activity opportunities and more.Click here for more on methodology.

Here are the 10 best public high schools in New Jersey, according to Niche.com.

High Technology High School, Monmouth County

The Academy for Mathematics, Science and Engineering, Morris County Vocations Schools

Bergen County Academies, Hackensack

Biotechnology High School, Monmouth County Vocational Schools

Union County Magnet High School, Union County Vocational-Tech Schools

Academy for Information Technology Union County Vocational-Tech Schools

Marine Academy of Tecvhnogloy and Environmental Science, Ocean County Vocational Tech Schools

Bergen County Technical High School, Teterboro, Bergen County Vocational Tech Schools

Middlesex County Academy for Science, Mathematics and Engineering Technologies, Middlesex County Vocational Schools

Dr. Ronald E. McNair Academic High School, Jersey City

Here are the 10 best private schools in New Jersey, according to Niche.com.

Princeton International schools of Math and Science

The Lawrenceville School

The Pingry School

Newark Academy

Delbarton School

The Peddie School

Dwight-Englewood School

Kent Place School

Princeton Day School

Rutgers Prep

The 2023 Best Schools rankings include 2,906 newly ranked public schools, 1,018 newly ranked private schools, and 547 newly ranked school districts.

Click here for the full list of best public schools and here for the full list of best private schools from Niche.com.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.