NJ's Best Public, Private High Schools Ranked By Website

Niche.com has released its annual rankings of the best schools in America.
Now in its ninth year, the rankings include updated data for 92,743 public schools, 30,112 private schools, and 11,820 school districts nationwide.
Niche’s rankings combine user input — ratings from current students, alumni, and parents — with quantitative data from sources like the U.S. Department of Education to evaluate teachers, resources and facilities, extracurricular activity opportunities and more.Click here for more on methodology.
Here are the 10 best public high schools in New Jersey, according to Niche.com.
- High Technology High School, Monmouth County
- The Academy for Mathematics, Science and Engineering, Morris County Vocations Schools
- Bergen County Academies, Hackensack
- Biotechnology High School, Monmouth County Vocational Schools
- Union County Magnet High School, Union County Vocational-Tech Schools
- Academy for Information Technology Union County Vocational-Tech Schools
- Marine Academy of Tecvhnogloy and Environmental Science, Ocean County Vocational Tech Schools
- Bergen County Technical High School, Teterboro, Bergen County Vocational Tech Schools
- Middlesex County Academy for Science, Mathematics and Engineering Technologies, Middlesex County Vocational Schools
- Dr. Ronald E. McNair Academic High School, Jersey City
Here are the 10 best private schools in New Jersey, according to Niche.com.
- Princeton International schools of Math and Science
- The Lawrenceville School
- The Pingry School
- Newark Academy
- Delbarton School
- The Peddie School
- Dwight-Englewood School
- Kent Place School
- Princeton Day School
- Rutgers Prep
The 2023 Best Schools rankings include 2,906 newly ranked public schools, 1,018 newly ranked private schools, and 547 newly ranked school districts.
Click here for the full list of best public schools and here for the full list of best private schools from Niche.com.
Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.