NJ Superintendent Has Disappointing Message For Students Ahead Of Winter Storm

A South Jersey schools superintendent has a disappointing message for students ahead of this week's winter storm.

"Don't expect a snow day," Cherry Hills Superintendent Dr. Joseph Meloche said Monday.

The region is bracing for its first whopper of a storm in nearly two years coming Wednesday.

But Meloche warned, it shouldn't impact a thing for the district.

“I know that this is disappointing to some," Meloche said.

"I get it. I love the snow. However, with our abbreviated daily schedules, there is still time to maintain our continuity of learning, to interact with our teachers, and to play and be outside in the snow."

Meanwhile, other remote districts have alternative plans in place in the event of an outage Thursday.

Woodbridge schools in Middlesex County, for example, will be giving students to complete.

In Lafayette, where in-person instruction is an option Monday through Friday, officials have reserved just three days for snow days.

Earlier this year, 40 percent of parents and staff voted in favor of keeping snow days.

Lafayette and the surrounding areas could see up to two feet of snow this week.Central Jersey could get about a foot.

