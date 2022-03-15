NJ Substitute Teacher Charged With Lewdness For 'Inappropriate Behavior' In Class: Police

A substitute teacher from North Jersey has been charged with lewdness and child endangerment on allegations of "inappropriate behavior" while teaching, authorities said.

Nutley High School teacher Richard Dunn, 58, became the center of an investigation after an in-school incident on March 11, Nutley Police Director Alphonse Petracco and Chief Thomas Strumolo said. Further details were not released.

Dunn was also charged with one count of child endangerment in connection with an incident that occurred Feb. 1 while subbing another class, police said.

He was arrested Tuesday, March 15 near Prospect and Race Streets without incident and taken to police headquarters for processing. He was detained in the Essex County Jail.

"Protecting the children, and the residents of this community is our number one concern," the police director said. "When police are called upon to investigate allegations as serious as the ones reported last week, we prioritize our efforts to ensure no one is at risk."

Editor's note: A previous version of this story incorrectly stated that Dunn was a Nutley teacher. Dunn was a substitute teacher. The story has been corrected to reflect that.

