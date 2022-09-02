NJ Student Makes Bomb Threat At Penn State: Authorities

A former National Merit scholar from New Jersey posted a bomb threat at Penn State on the social media platform Yik Yak, authorities allege.

Henry Peter Hyduke, 20, of Fair Haven, NJ, allegedly posted "ROTC bombing downtown state college tonight. Stay safe," at 6:33 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 24, according to a criminal complaint obtained by Daily Collegian.

The FBI National Threat Operations Center was notified bomb threat posted on the social media platform Yik Yak, according to WJAC.

"Yik Yak was able to identify the source user's GPS location and phone number, which was traced back to Hyduke, who is enrolled at Penn State's University Park campus and lives in the Simmons Hall dormitory," the outlet states in its report.

The university released the following statement in reading in part:

"Police quickly identified the student who allegedly made the threat, made in-person contact and determined there was no legitimate threat to the community."

Hyduke was “trying to make a comedic message,” and “did not intend to cause a mass casualty event on campus or within the downtown area," he told police during an interview on August 25, according to Onward State.

He was arrested on his 20th birthday, August 30, and he has been charged with one misdemeanor count of making terroristic threats to cause a serious public inconvenience, according to court documents

His preliminary hearing has been scheduled before Magisterial District Judge Donald Hahn, at 8:30 a.m. on September 28, according to his court docket.

The Penn State police urge the public to report any suspicious activity they observe — including on social media — to police by calling 814-863-1111 or dialing 911 in an emergency. To report a crime or suspicious activities online, visit https://www.police.psu.edu/report-crime.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.