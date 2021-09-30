NJ Schools Sup't Who Once Beat Man With Bat Charged With Sexually Assaulting Family Friend

A New Jersey schools superintendent who previously admitted beating another man with a baseball bat has been accused of sexually assaulting a family friend while she slept at his house last year.

Michael S. Knox, 51, was arrested on Aug. 27 in the Oct. 4, 2020 incident, and charged with second-degree sexual assault, as first reported by The Trentonian.

Knox was a superintendent for Fairfield Township schools. His name has been removed from its website.

The victim had offered to drive Knox home from a party because he had been drinking, and offered to stay overnight at his Willingboro home, as she considered Knox "like an uncle," the criminal complaint says.

Sometime during the night, the woman woke up to Knox on top of her, kissing her and saying he loved her. She pushed Knox off of her as he pulled up his pants, apologized and begged her not to tell anyone, the complaint says.

The women went to Willingboro police in the morning.

Knox’s first court appearance in Burlington County Superior Court is scheduled for Monday.

