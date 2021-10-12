NJ School Sending Students Home Early Due To Staffing Shortage: Report

One school in New Jersey is sending its students home early several times over the next few months due to staffing shortages, NJ.com reports.

The Riverdale Public School has added a new early dismissal day for each month through March, according to the outlet, which cites district officials.

Students were sent home at 12:40 p.m. on Wednesday, the first of the four days, as the school amps up its efforts to hire substitute teachers and teachers’ aides, the report says.

Click here for the full report from NJ.com.

