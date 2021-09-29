NJ School District Quarantines 900 Staff, Students

A New Jersey school district has quarantined approximately 900 staff members and students due to a possible COVID-19 exposure.

Toms River schools reported 251 COVID-19 cases with 864 students and 33 staff members placed under quarantine as of Wednesday morning.

The district began the school year with a mask optional policy in non-air conditioned areas, NJ Advance Media reports.

Masks were also optional for eight school days due to excessive heat.

Face coverings were apparently only made mandatory on Sept. 20.

