NJ Parents Can Opt For Online Learning When Schools Reopen This Fall

Cecilia Levine
Classroom
Photo Credit: Pixabay

New Jersey parents who don't want their children attending in-person classes when schools reopen in the fall can opt for online learning instead, state officials said Monday.

The Department of Education will be releasing guidance allowing for parents to choose all-remote learning later this week, Gov. Phil Murphy said at Monday's COVID-19 briefing.

"This is going to be focused on kids and parents,” the governor said. “One of the aspirations put forward by educators has been less density in the classrooms and some capacity limits.

“If kids are remote learning, that is indirectly addressing capacity and density in the classroom."

