NJ Boy Kills Himself 30 Minutes After Asking To Leave School Early: Report

A 16-year-old boy shot and killed himself approximately 30 minutes after leaving school early Tuesday, March 29 in North Jersey, RLS Media reports.

The Columbia High School student was taken home by a parent after saying he didn't feel well, then found a gun and turned it on himself in a Maplewood home, the outlet said citing sources in law enforcement.

He was pronounced dead less than half an hour after leaving school, the outlet reports.

The district released a statement confirming the student's death that reads in part:

Out of respect for the family, currently, we are unable to share additional details of the student’s death. However, we understand that this loss is sure to raise many emotions, concerns, and questions not only for our students, but also for members of our staff and parent community.

Counseling will be made available to those who need it.

School Principal Frank Sanchez did not immediately return Daily Voice's request for comment Wednesday morning.

