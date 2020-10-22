Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Feds: Second Reputed Mob Associate Admits Role In Jersey Shore Drug Operation
Schools

Newark Schools All-Remote Until 2021

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
East Side High School, Newark
East Side High School, Newark Photo Credit: Google Maps

Newark public school students will have to wait until next year for in-person learning due to COVID-19.

Superintendent Roger Leon announced that all schools will be holding classes remotely until at least Jan. 25, 2021.

"This decision was not made lightly and was made with the best interests of all NPS students and staff," the BOE said in a press release. 

"Given all of the factors and guidance regarding this global pandemic, the next few days and months are intended to build confidence in our healthy and safe return to school. 

"We will get through this, because we will do it together. 📚💪🏽🌏 ."

A Morris County district implemented a similar decision this week as well.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.