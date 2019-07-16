New Closter Schools Sup't Seeks Community Input

Vincent McHale has been appointed the new superintendent of schools in Closter.

The change went into effect July 1. MgHale replaced Joanne Newbury, who retired June 30.

McHale worked in Teaneck Public Schools for 23 years as an elementary and middle school teacher, principal, and assistant superintendent for curriculum and instruction.

He served as acting superintendent from September 2016 to June 2018.

“I have been meeting many people during my first two weeks in Closter," McHale said. "I am impressed by the caring, supportive and challenging educational environment in Closter Public Schools. I’m so excited to join this excellent district."

McHale will spend his first few months listening to community stakeholders to learn about the district’s strengths and challenges, he said. He plans on using the information from his listening sessions to assist administrators and the Board of Education in developing a plan for the future of Closter Public Schools.

Any community member interested in meeting with the new superintendent to provide input on the school district’s strengths and challenges may arrange an appointment by calling 201-768-3001, ext. 41116.

