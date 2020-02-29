'Never Me, Always We': Pascack Valley Regional Dancers Wow Judges In National Competition

The Pascack Valley Regional Dance Team (PVRDT) dazzled judges at the Dance Team Union Nationals in Orlando, Florida last weekend, embodying their motto "Never Me, Always We."

Competing with more than 100 teams, the PVRDT finished first in the Varsity Small Pom Performance and third in the Varsity Team Performance.

Coaches Dena Noone and Valentina DeSantis said their teams performance "combined all the elements of technique, precision, choreography, along with delivering a wowing, crowd-pleasing routine."

TEAM MEMBERS: Kelsey Hagen, Julia Mattessich, Sarah Viceconte, Brianna Harnett, Juliana Kubicka, Amanda Leichter, Madison Miller, Elizabeth Jencsik, Olivia Markell, Sienna Bruno, Sophia Haag, Jessie Maron, Ella O’Reilly, Madison Sgroi

